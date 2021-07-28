Xiaomi or rather in this case, LITTLE,, a new program that covers a wide variety of devices and that will allow you to try the latest news from MIUI 12, MIUI 12.5 and probably MIUI 13.

In detail, this new recruitment begins for all those who want to receive the MIUI “Stable Beta” and thus be able to test the latest news, subsequently reporting any existing failure or bug.

Compatible devices and how to apply to try the latest MIUI

As we can read in POCO Community, this new recruiting program will be available for multiple devices. Among these we find:

POCO M3 Pro 5G, POCO M3, POCO M2 Pro and POCO M2

POCO F3 and POCO F2 Pro

POCO X3 Pro, POCO X3 NFC, POCO X3 and POCO X2

LITTLE C3

As a requirement, it is requested to have one of these devices, have a Mi account, be tolerant of problems and failures that could be found in MIUI and be at least 18 years old. If you meet these requirements, you can apply as a MIUI tester through This formulary.

And remember, these testing programs are aimed not at those who just want to test the latest MIUI news, but also provide your feedback in order to achieve a much more polished and fault-free system.

