Although we are on Monday, Black Friday has already started in some stores. And Amazon is one of them, where we can find the great POCO F3 very lowered.

Its usual price is 349.99 euros, that is, 70 euros more. This 20% discount leaves it at 279 euros. In addition, it is available in three colors: night black, ocean blue and arctic white. If we want to get it from the official Xiaomi website, also taking double My Points, we can only choose it in black.





POCO F3 5G – Smartphone 6 + 128GB, 6.67 ”120 Hz AMOLED DotDisplay, Snapdragon 870, 48MP triple camera, 4520 mAh, Night Black (ES / PT version), includes Mi headphones

POC F3 5G reduced by 20%

This offer, available both on Mi.com and in Amazon’s temporary offers, proposes the best POCO for the best price. As simple as that.

We are talking about a terminal equipped with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, a 6.67-inch AMOLED DotDisplay screen capable of playing HDR10 + content at FullHD + resolution and compatible with a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

Your heart is pumped with a high-performance Snapdragon 870 processor, a 4520 mAh battery supporting 33W fast charge. And in the cameras section, its triple camera with a 48MP main sensor stands out. There is also 5G, LTE, Dual nanoSIM, NFC, Bluetooth 5.1 and dual-band WiFi 6 connectivity.





This offer also includes both the charger and a wired Mi headset in the box to get the most out of your audio DAC. A perfectly equipped all-in-one for less than 200 grams (196 g to be exact) that also enjoys the latest improvements to the MIUI 12.5 customization layer.