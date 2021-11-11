Pluto TV is an interesting streaming video service that bets on a rather peculiar formula, that of offering its open content without even having to register to see it all for free.

For this they bet on putting advertising in your programs in such a way that it is possible to make the platform profitable and by offering more and more channels with specific content that they are adding to their grid already 80 available open to all types of viewers and approaching the figure of 100 channels with which they intend to end the year.









To the additions that were made to their offer at the beginning of the fall are now added four new channels They come to satisfy especially a young audience in search of music and an online video service to accompany their daily exercises.

Pluto TV: four new channels

The new channels that are now available on Pluto TV’s main grid are MTV Live, MTV Realities, Pluto TV Classic Cinema and Pluto TV Fitness. As we can deduce from their names, the content they will offer will be well differentiated and will be aimed at a very specific audience.

MTV Live

The MTV En Vivo channel is dedicated to the live music broadcast provided by the MTV giant, offering all-time content with shows like MTV Unplugged, MTV World Stage and VH1 Storytellers.

MTV Realities

Another of the strengths of MTV are the reality shows, and if you are a fan of this world, this channel will be dedicated exclusively to them with broadcasts from Geordie Shore, Jersey Shore, Floribama Shore, The Charlotte Show and Snooki & Jwoww among others.

Pluto TV Classic Cinema

Pluto TV Classic Cinema is a channel dedicated exclusively to the classic cinema, with drama, comedy, action and horror content from the golden age of cinema.

Pluto TV Fitness

In last place we have the channel Pluto TV Fitness, focused on the performance and visualization of exercises of very different disciplines that we can calmly follow from home as if we were before a personal trainer. Includes dance classes, body and mind exercises to relax, cycling and running classes.

As for the ways to access the new channels, they are already available in the service and we can view them both through its website and on mobile devices, for which it has applications for Android and iOS. Also through Apple TV, Android TV and Amazon Fire TV.

