Sony has revealed new details about the new PlayStation VR 2. The VR set will live up to the best VR goggles and even be a bit more advanced in some areas, which could allow Sony to take the reins of VR in this generation. The original PSVR helmet was a success, but was held back by the old controls from the PS3 era and a lack of long-term investment from the developers. However, it appears that Sony is trying to turn things around with PlayStation VR 2.

After announcing the PSVR 2 In 2021, Sony has been silent on what the future of the device looks like. A number of rumors have suggested that Sony has plans for the glasses, and this data seemed to suggest that it is going big. With the new controls built with the headset in mind, the power of the PS5, and much more, Sony seems to want to be a serious competitor in the VR scene.

Now, Sony has taken the stage during CES 2022 and wrote a blog post to tell fans what PlayStation VR 2 has prepared. For starters, the headset will have an OLED screen with 4K HDR and will feature up to 120 Hz for the refresh rate. Sony has also confirmed the rumor that PSVR 2 will surpass the resolution of Quest 2 with 2000 × 2040 pixels per eye. The helmet will also include eye tracking, vibrations for diving, and will have built-in cameras to eliminate the need for an external camera. In addition, Sony has pointed out that the PSVR 2 will not be wireless, but will have a simplified single-cable setup.

With all this, it is clear that Sony wants something big. PlayStation VR 2 It shows that the company wants to do something that not only delivers a quality VR experience similar to others, but also creates greater immersion with video games. Sony has also announced a new Horizon game for PlayStation VR 2, which is currently the only game known for glasses.

Some are hoping to see Half-Life: Alyx on PSVR 2, but Sony is likely to keep things under wraps until later. The video game giant will likely reveal pricing, release date, and more games during a PlayStation Showcase later this summer, as it is believed to PlayStation VR 2 It will go on sale sometime in 2022. For now, it looks like it could be something really special.