PlayStation Studios Acquires Valkyrie Entertainment

Sony continues with its streak of acquiring studios, and although they are not as heavy purchases as those of MicrosoftThey are certainly constant. Well now they acquired Valkyrie Entertainment, an outsourcing studio that previously collaborated with multiple projects first–party from PlayStation Studios.

The news was confirmed by Hermen Hulst, boss PS Studios, who posted the following via Twitter:

“Today we announce that Valkyrie Entertainment is joining the PlayStation Studios family. The studio will be making invaluable contributions to key PlayStation Studios franchises. “

Today we announce @valkyrieent will be joining the PlayStation Studios family. The studio will be making invaluable contributions to key PlayStation Studios franchises pic.twitter.com/sNTugminD5 – Hermen Hulst (@hermenhulst) December 10, 2021

As I said before, Valkyrie Entertainment is actually an outsourcing studio that has contributed to different studios around the world, and not necessarily exclusive to Sony. Among his projects to highlight we have Halo Infinite, God of War, and God of War Ragnarok.

Editor’s note: This is a truly rare purchase for Sony, however it also makes a bit of sense after their collaborations with the God of War franchise. We’ll see what kind of impact Valkyrie Entertainment has on the future of PlayStation.

Via: Hermen hulst