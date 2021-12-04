One of the best strategies that the world of videogames currently has is to pay an amount for a defined time with which you can access a large catalog of titles to have an extensive gameplay experience. This example was granted by Xbox with its Game Pass, which for a monthly or annual fee, it is possible to access a varied list of titles, where the classics of previous consoles are also recreated, so it is now that PlayStation has decided to venture into this This model seeks to launch its Game Pass option on the market, suggesting competitiveness within the gaming universe, with the expansion of the catalog for recent consoles, so PlayStation seeks to compete with Xbox.

PlayStation looks to compete with Xbox

Sony’s response to the importance of Gam Pass that has generated within the gaming community, is to launch a project called Spartacus, which consists of the same theme as that used with the Xbox Game Pass, this was announced in an article by Bloomberg, where it was announced that This gameplay model has begun to be developed to compete directly with the system used by Microsoft’s console.

It was announced that the new PlaySatation service will allow players to access a catalog of titles, where it will be possible to find both the novelties and the classics belonging to the first generations of the brand’s consoles, all for a monthly or anal fee. , the same system that maintains the Xbox Game Pass to this day.

It is worth mentioning that no more details have been generated about the creation of this project, currently the information has not been fully confirmed; However, everything indicates that this new functionality of the console is available within the new generations of PlayStation consoles and for their versions of PC and mobile games.

It is expected that the launch will be soon, during the spring season, where according to what was announced the PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now services merge, since the two consist of different gameplay subscription formats of the console belonging to Sony.

This announcement reinforces the gameplay that is being handled within the large companies of the gamin world, since it is increasingly easier to have a more extensive catalog of video games, as well as the reactivation of classic games that were no longer compatible with console versions Currently, these changes are also committed to a multifunctionality of consoles, since it is allowed to play various titles on different devices such as classic consoles, mobile devices and PC.

Now read: