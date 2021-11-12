Through the official PlayStation blog We have been able to learn new very interesting details about what the brand has in store, but we have also been able to learn about other data that have emerged during the year of life of Playstation 5.

Throughout this year of life we ​​have received Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart, Returnal or Deathloop as exclusive to Playstation 5, but the thing does not end here since we have been able to discover that the brand would be working on more than 25 games for PlayStation 5. During its first year we have also been able to see new images of titles highly anticipated by fans, such as God of war ragnarok, Gran Turismo 7 or Horizon Forbidden West.

Other great announcements we have had have been the new development studio acquisitions, Bluepoint games, Firesprite, Housemarque and Nixxes join the staff of PlayStation Studios to develop new games that will be announced over the years.

In the blog they emphasize the importance that the fan support, PlayStation 5 players have collectively played more than 4.6 billion hours of gameplay on PS5 and have streamed more than 26 million hours of content and they also show us the ten games that have been consumed the most:

Fortnite

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

FIFA 21

NBA 2K21

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Destiny 2

MLB The Show 21

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Demon’s Souls

NBA 2K22

From PlayStation they have very present the lack of stock and they appreciate the patience of the players, they assure us that they are focused on doing everything possible so that as soon as possible each player who wants it can get it. PlayStation 5 has had the best launch in terms of sales, unfortunately the lack of components worldwide is something that is becoming noticeable, hopefully little by little everything returns to normal and that we can all enjoy the new generation of consoles since this is not exclusive to PlayStation, all companies are being harmed by this global crisis.