Without a doubt, one of the great advantages of Sony consoles is the possibility of subscribe to the PlayStation Plus service. If we do, we will access exclusive discounts on the PlayStation Store, the ability to save in the cloud and most importantly: be able to play online.

This is what we can do this weekend. Sony will allow all PS5 and PS4 users power use the multiplayer features of PlayStation Plus free of charge. The game party begins this Saturday, December 18 and will end on Sunday 19 at 11:59 PM, regardless of the time slot.

Therefore, works like FIFA 22, NBA 2K22, Call of Duty: Vanguard or GTA V are just a stone’s throw away to be able to squeeze them more than ever. You only need two requirements that you will surely already be fulfilling. The first, obviously, is to have an Internet connection. The second will be have a PlayStation Network account, necessary to qualify you in the games.

Meanwhile, you can choose to get one of the most powerful sales it has had this year Playstation plus. The annual subscription, the 12-month subscription, is half the price for only 29.99 euros. Remember that every month you will receive new free games to enjoy.