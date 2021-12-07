While the arrival of a service like Xbox Game Pass is rumored for PS4 and PS5, Sony continues with its commitment to strengthen its subscription service PlayStation Now with new monthly proposals that seek to attract new users to this service that allows playing streaming, as well as downloading several games directly to the console and playing them natively. After the arrival of games like God of War, The Last of Us Part II or different Final Fantasy titles, now the titles coming in December.

It will be from this Tuesday, December 7, when subscribers can enjoy the return to Liberty City in Grand Theft Auto III: The Definitive Edition, try to save Spira from Sinh in Final Fantasy X / X-2 HD Remaster, combine shooting and martial arts in John wick hex, or relax with the arcade proposal Spitlings.

Grand theft auto iii

Also known as GTA III, it is an action-adventure video game developed and distributed by Rockstar Games. It is the sequel to Grand Theft Auto 2, and the first in the entire series to be fully 3D graphics. The events of this title arise in Liberty City, where once again the protagonist is Claude Speed, who is betrayed by his girlfriend Catalina after an assassination attempt. Claude survives and is taken for dead, but he begins to make his way in the city with allies like 8-Ball and Toni Cipriani, who hire him to fulfill missions of illegal facts.

More details of Grand Theft Auto III

Final Fantasy X / X-2 HD Remaster

It is a compilation of Resident Evil video games developed and distributed by Square Enix. It contains Final Fantasy X and Final Fantasy X-2 with their respective remasters in high-quality graphics, as well as additional content on cinematic and plot missions.

More details on Final Fantasy X / X-2 HD Remaster

John wick hex

John Wick Hex puts you squarely in a strategy and action game where you control John Wick, a professional assassin. The title has been developed in collaboration with the team in charge of the films. Throughout the game you have to go through a series of missions that have a fairly original plot. As you progress you get new weapons and costumes. During the confrontations you have to make decisions as quickly as possible, otherwise you will end up dead. Each action has its price and its consequences. It should be noted that each weapon completely changes the style of play. John Wick Hex has texts in Spanish.

More details on John Wick Hex

Spitlings

Spitlings is a chaotic arcade action game for one to four players. It puts you in command of the Spitlings – adorable toothy rectangular creatures that can spit on bubbles or use to jump. Your goal is as easy to understand as it is difficult to achieve: get rid of all the bubbles that bounce across the screen. Have fun playing in local or online multiplayer cooperative mode, customize your games in arcade mode and spit.

<br>

Know more: PS4 to PS5 upgrade will no longer be free in upcoming PlayStation exclusive games



PlayStation Now, which can also be enjoyed on PS5 thanks to the backward compatibility of the console, has over 700 PS4, PS3 and PS2 games of various genres With which you can enjoy thanks to the subscription service available for one month for € 9.99, three months for € 24.99 or one year for € 59.99. In addition, Playstation Now has a 7-day free trial.