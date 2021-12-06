George Cacioppo, PlayStation Executive and Senior Vice President, PlayStation Network, has been fired after being accused of pedophilia. As reported by CNET, Sony has confirmed that the person responsible is no longer part of the company.

The reason for his dismissal lies in a video published by the YouTube channel People vs. Preds, created by a group dedicated to exposing and pointing out these behaviors. According to the video, Cacioppo spoke to a 15-year-old decoy on the Grindr social network, aimed at gay, bisexual and transgender people.

According to what was shown by the group, he exchanged photos and provided his address to have sex. Cacioppo appears at the entrance of his house, while wearing a PS5 shirt, and close the door after the accusations of the person who is recording the scene.

“We are aware of the situation and the employee in question has been fired,” they indicate from Sony itself. The manager came to the company in 2013, having worked for the last eight years on tasks related to the PlayStation Store.

A few weeks ago, a lawsuit was filed against PlayStation for gender discrimination and unfair dismissal. One of the goals of this legal text is to create a class action lawsuit that brings together similar cases against Sony.