Sony revealed a list of the 10 PlayStation 5 games with the most hours played among users this year since its inception, and there is already a very big surprise.

It was on November 12, 2020 and an important event was coming to change the world gaming: the launch of the Playstation 5. Indeed, on a day like today but last year the new model of PlayStation to the market, and boy did it go well.

The reach of the PlayStation 5 reached such a point, that during September it dethroned the Nintendo Switch in sales. During this year of activity, more than 360 games have been launched on the platform, in addition to 25 that are in development.

On the occasion of your anniversary, Sony decided to provide a list of the games that have been played the longest by users. Some being highly anticipated, and others a bit surprising. Here is the list:

Fortnite

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

FIFA 21

NBA 2K21

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Destiny 2

MLB The Show 21

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Demon’s Souls

NBA 2K22

It is not surprising that in the top 1 is Fortnite, our classic Batlle royale that despite the passing of the years, it is still the most demanded. Sports games also became a very important space with titles such as FIFA 21, NBA 2K21 or MLB The Show 21. Speaking of sports, it is a great surprise that a game released just 2 months ago as NBA 2K22, is already in the 10 most played on PS5 for a whole year. An incredible figure that denotes the magnitude of the game.

On the other hand, Sony not only revealed the games that make up this top 10, but also gave us some statistics for the year. Among all PS5 users in the world, more than 4.6 billion hours have been played. As if that weren’t enough, there are over 26 million hours of streaming and content creation on PS5 games. Shall we start the marathon?

This brings a bit of color to the “bad” time Sony is going through, having to cut the total supply of PS5 from 16 million units to 14.8 due to missing chips. However, 2022 looks like it will be very good in terms of games with the arrival of God of war ragnarok, Horizon Forbidden West and Gran Turismo 7.

These data are taken from the launch of the PS5 on November 12, 2020, until September 30, 2021. If you want to read the full note you can do so from the PlayStation blog.

