A great controversy among the Apex Legends community of players that is related to the control and the mouse and the keyboard is nothing new in the Respawn battle royale. For a long time, PC gamers complained that the aiming assist of the controller is exceeded, and for a long time the control players complained that the precision and mobility bring the mice is unfair.

Something that strikes us quite curious is that as more and more titles, including Apex Legends, incorporate cross-play, the debate is becoming more prominent rather than reaching a natural and friendly conclusion. It was also rekindled when Apex fans realized that certain optical accessories do not provide users with aiming assistance, even when playing controller.

Redditor ‘thatkotaguy’ shared a shooting range clip on Dec. 31, showing that when 6x and above scopes are equipped, the guns don’t get any aiming aid. By tracking his crosshairs on the enemy with a less extended range, the player’s aim is slightly slowed down.

When this is done with the larger scopes, they do not receive any help from the game. It took some gamers by surprise, especially those who play with control and are used to the mechanic helping their shooting accuracy.

However, some explained it in comments, stating that it can actually help controlling players when they line up long range shots and go for the head: “It makes sense, with long range you usually have to lead shots, so the Aiming assistance fixes on the target would be detrimental. “

Others, however, suggested that they fight snipers as a result and that marksmanship assist should also apply to sniper optics. One said, “Explain why I can’t hit shit with a Kraber.” Naturally, there were some KBM players who were happy to see that snipers don’t offer players the same help when aiming.