Players dissatisfied with the changes to the LoL Battle Pass

The Season 12 from League of Legends it’s already here so Riot games decided to make a number of changes to the missions and token objectives of the Battle Pass system. These adjustments came into effect with the new event of Debonair that started the past December 9However, not all players were satisfied with this new system.

The subreddit from League of Legends is full of complaints, particularly as players find this new system, as well as its progression, to be quite tedious due to the enormous time it takes to reach the objectives. Further, Riot has been secretly resetting the progress of certain users due to the fact that milestone missions do not give prestige points.

With the arrival of this new system, players no longer obtain tokens at the end of each game, since now they must obtain at least 400 points to acquire 20 tokens, a process that is repeated over and over again. Even playing for a very long time, users believe that the amount of tokens received is very low and they want it to increase. At the time of writing, Riot He has not commented on it but usually they tend to listen to the fans, so they may implement some change in the future.

Via: Reddit