The Call of Duty gaming community is stepping into Call of Duty: Vanguard, after the developers sent us back in time to a WWII setting once again.

Something that has surprised us is that, despite the jump back in the timeline, the new entry from Sledgehammer Games added many new features to the franchise.

With a new game mode in Patrol, a post-match MVP voting system, and Gunsmith customization deeper than ever, Vanguard has added many new concepts to the CoD formula.

Despite the innovation, the Vanguard community is missing an iconic game mode from the previous Sledgehammer title, and now they’re calling for the resurrection of WWII’s back and forth war mode.

Call of Duty: Vanguard fans demand the return of War Mode

Players expressed desperation for the iconic WWII war mode to return to the Vanguard subreddit. The objective-based gameplay, which featured strong attack and defense mechanics, was first added to Call of Duty in WWII, but has not been present in the franchise since.

“War [Mode] needs to be returned, “said one player, looking back at the gameplay fondly.” The addition of War [en la Segunda Guerra Mundial] it was fantastic. I played it to death and I’m desperate for it to come back. “” Which ones do we think [son] the chances of it coming back? “they wondered.

“The war was incredible,” agreed a second fan. “I really loved this mode,” replied another, before specifying “Not just because of how fun it was to spend a few matches where the target game is prioritized, but because it highlighted the real turning points in WWII and was felt nostalgic. “

Despite the huge support for the idea, other fans doubted that War Mode would ever make it to CoD Vanguard. “Considering how much work that mode was, according to SHG, I’d say [hay] zero [posibilidades de que regrese]”.