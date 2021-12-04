Player shows how powerful the sniper is in Halo

Leaving aside the complaints related to the progression of the Battle Pass, gamers have been fascinated by the multiplayer of Halo Infinite. One of the favorite weapons among the community, and one that of course returned for this new installment, is the sniper, but exactly how powerful is this weapon? Well, this user has shown us by eliminating more than 20 players with a single bullet.

Sakanayalungang, a game commentator and fan of Kamen Rider, posted a new video on Youtube where he managed to kill 23 players with a single bullet from the sniper. Obviously, this was not something that I achieved naturally, but rather that the other users were already lined up and ready to shoot.

Despite killing all of these players at the same time, the shot only earned him 50 experience points. Interestingly, the clip in question was so popular that it even attracted the attention of the Xbox in Japan.

💚👀 – Xbox Japan (@Xbox_JP) December 1, 2021

Editor’s note: Not only is the sniper one of the strongest weapons within Halo Infinite, it is also extremely satisfying to use. Finishing off an enemy with a good headshot without aiming is always a rewarding thing to do, as it is not a feat that we see in every game.

Via: Kotaku