Player creates their own battle royale in Battlefield 2042

As you already well know, Battlefield 2042 debuted without a mode battle royale, but it does have something called Battlefield Portal, an editing tool that allows players to create their own maps, with their own rules, weapons, specialists, and more. Thanks to this, a talented user managed to create his own battle royale inside the shooter and here you can see it in action.

Via Reddit, a user known as chbmg announced the creation of this battle royale, which is named Warfield 100, and offers things like “a pre-created 100-player lobby, with a parachute, a closing circle, a random ground loot, a prison, and a spectator mode.”

Of course, this mode has a lot of problems but its author promised to solve each of them as soon as possible. After all, let’s remember that this is the job of one person.

Battlefield 2042 It is now available for consoles and PC, and here you can take a look at our written review.

Editor’s note: I think Portal is one of the few redeemable things that Battlefield 2042 has. The game has a lot of potential, but it is full of technical squabbles that I think are impossible to ignore. I would definitely like to return to this title in the future, when it is in a better state.

Via: MP1st