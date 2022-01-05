When it comes to playing, you want to have the best of experiences, for this you will need equipment that offers you such satisfaction, such as sound for example, for this you will need good speakers, sound bars or headphones, also a good screen, with vivid colors, good black level, excellent contrast, sharpness and with a high refresh rate, this is the case of the Samsung Crystal UHD 2020 43TU7095 which has a price of 399 euros.

This Smart TV has an excellent 43-inch LED-backlit VA-type display, with a resolution of 3840 × 2160, this means that you can play content in 4K no problem, many games and movies are already available in that quality, even some streaming platforms already offer very good quality 4K upscaling.

Continuing with the screen, it must be said that in terms of contrast, the performance is very good, something that is common to achieve in televisions with a VA-type screen, this Smart TV has an Edge LED backlight system that illuminates the screen from the sides of the screen. screen, which has the consequence that the brightness of dark environments is somewhat brighter than the original, leaving a dark gray tone instead of black.

The brightness of this TV is ideal for low light situations, that is, it is ideal to use it with the light off or a dim light and not because its colors fail in very bright environments, but what is in front of the screen will be reflected on the screen. Its image quality is very good thanks to its compatibility with HDR and HDR10 + which gives you a very satisfactory visual experience.

Last updated on 2021-12-04. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Speaking of compatibility, It has a Tizen operating system with which you can play with your Xbox console, but also watch content on platforms such as Disney +, Netflix, Prime Video, etc. This TV has a player that is capable of play large number of formats even the H265 that offers excellent image quality in videos with a lower weight than H264, which is ideal if you have your movies on a USB with little space.

This Samsung Smart TV it also has compatibility with Alexa, Amazon’s voice assistant to control the TV with voice commands, but it is that it also has Google Assistant compatibility in case you want to opt for the latter. With SmartThings you can connect, automate and manage different devices with this app that is exclusive for Samsung devices.

Speaking of its ports it has a great variety, this is something that you should also look for in your devices, that you can connect it or pair it with several. Have a RJ45 network port, 2 HDMI ports, 1 eARC, 1 CEC, one optical audio output, USB port, analog and digital tuner, in short, it has great connectivity, it also has Wi-Fi 4 in case you want to pair it with a smartphone or tablet to play content, for 399 euros if this Smart TV is worth it.

