Thinking of everyone, both experts and beginners, the American brand Razer launched the Razer Kraken, a headset that will give you a unique gaming experience; this is thanks to its low price of only 45 euros.

Razer is especially proud of the Kraken’s lightweight construction. Weighing approximately 250 grams, it’s the type of headset that is barely noticeable on your head, even after long gaming sessions. The memory foam ear cushions, covered with synthetic leather, together with the soft headband, reinforce this high level of comfort. When fitted correctly, the ears are completely covered by the oval earbuds so that you can immerse yourself in the atmosphere of a game without being distracted by anything. Without a doubt, the lightest weight is achieved by a largely plastic construction. Yet despite this, the Kraken make a solid overall impression.

Last updated on 2020-12-02. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

As expected, comes a built-in microphone. In the case of the Kraken, the microphone can be bent both in front of the mouth and removed from the angle of view. This in turn records frequencies from 100 Hz to 10 kHz. In most cases, speech is easily understood, but the loudest noises are unfortunately not well filtered out. But overall, expect a solid performance that’s more than enough for gaming.

The remaining functions of the headphones are clearly organized for ease of use. The volume control it sits on the microphone-equipped earpiece, with a mute button just above it.

Headband is covered with mesh fabric and it has a good amount of padding. It’s nice that they feel light on the head and have more than enough room for almost anyone’s ears in larger headphones. Even better, this product uses a «refreshing gel»To prevent your ears from sweating too much in hot weather. The cooling gel and heat transfer fabric help prevent the heat from becoming unbearable in summer.

These headphones have closed ear muffs, so will reduce ambient noise a bit just by design alone. However, loud background noises will keep coming. We think these headphones are great value, perform well in almost every respect, and cost slightly less than many of their competitors.

Overall, we really like the Razer Kraken and we love their sale price for Black Friday, staying at a very cheap 45 euros. They combine solid performance across the board with a relatively lower price. We love how comfortable these headphones are to wear, making it a great option for marathon gaming sessions and it has good audio qualities. Facilitates understanding of other players and accurately conveys your position in the game. It also does a good job of blocking out external noises while picking up your voice decently well, all while having most of the convenience features we’d want. All in all, this is a fantastic deal on headphones that deliver perfectly.