Flight Simulator is one of the most popular games of recent years due to the level of detail it has when simulating an airplane flight, not only in terms of the cities that you can see from the air, but also the sensations that you perceive with a lever system control, and in this case the Thrustmaster TCA Yoke Pack Boeing Edition is the best at replicating what you would feel piloting a Boeing and by 500 euros you can have it at home.

Thrustmaster TCA Yoke Pack Boeing Edition is an aviation control officially licensed by Boeing and Xbox, so you already know if you have read my articles previously what it means, that it has been subjected to different tests to test its reliability. This product has built-in patented magnetic HEART technology which has great precision in each of its main axes, it could be said that it is surgical.

The internal structure of the joystick system is 100% metallicThis is to guarantee solidity and an optimal distribution of the weight of the controls, in addition to the fact that this material allows a longer useful life for the product. The control or system of piloting the plane features 35 action buttons and magnetic technology for the joystick and throttle quadrant.

This product It also has several typical Boeing features such as the iconic autopilot function to simulate realistic control of the aircraft’s altitude, speed and heading. This button has a glorious function and design for any pilot because in times of emergency they can save lives, and here the product seeks to replicate this, they were inspired by the real acceleration quadrant of the Boeing Dreamliner.

Last updated on 2021-12-19. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Something great about this product is that its compatibility is wide in Xbox key, since It is compatible with Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, but it is also compatible with PC, so you can use it to play on the console and also on the computer. The purpose of this product is to replicate the different controls and sensations that a pilot can have when maneuvering a passenger plane such as the 787.

This product Thrustmaster TCA Yoke Pack Boeing Edition It has interchangeable throttle quadrant levers that allow you to live an ambidextrous flight experience thanks to the ability to place the aerodynamic brake and flap levers in the position of the user chooses. What’s more It has 2 additional axes at its base that allows a great variety of independent maneuvers, including the ability to take off without using the throttle dial.

This product impressively emulates Boeing’s sense of linear drag that the pilots feel when they move the thrust levers up or down, counting each of the characteristics of this product, it can be said that the 500 euros costs are very well invested not only for its operation but for the quality of the material and the amount of realistic sensations it offers.

