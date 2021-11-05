Pixel 6 Pro at the top, but far from the competition

One of the emblems of this year for Google was the Pixel 6 Pro, having good results, but with some adverse situations.

This smartphone has a 6.7-inch OLED LTPO screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a QHD + resolution, Google’s Tensor chipset and 512 GB of storage.

(Image: Brett Jordan via Unsplash)

How much score did the Pixel 6 Pro get?

DXOMark published its analysis on the cameras of this device (the first Pixel with a triple camera with ultra-wide-angle and telephoto modules that accompany the main camera).

His score was 135, placing the company in the dispute for the crown of the chambers, but remaining in seventh position.

Comparing with other rivals, DXOMark confirms that it is behind the iPhone 13 Pro Max but in some specific characteristics.

The Pixel 6 Pro is on par in photography and the Zoom, the Google team is ahead in terms of texture and exposure, but the iPhone is superior in preview and autofocus.

The Pixel 6’s camera offers a very high level of detail in outdoor and indoor conditions, as well as still images show good exposure.

Google paid attention to contrast, portrait quality and skin tones, making a very reliable camera with a big step up from its previous versions.

The photo score was 143 for consistently good performance across all still image categories.

In the video it obtained 115, a top ten in the category, but below others such as iPhone, Huawei and Xiaomi.

It achieves this rating in video for the wide dynamic range and good exposure in the conditions, as well as a high level of detail.

A good result for Google’s Pixel 6 Pro, but it still falls short of the tech giant’s expectations.