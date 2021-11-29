The world of entertainment must not only fulfill the function of entertaining the public, but also transform the values ​​of society. The singer Pink knows it very well and it is that in recent days through Twitter she asked Cristiano Ronaldo for help to carry out a noble cause with the arrival of Christmas.

The social responsibility of artists

Each television program, feature film and each artist have the great responsibility of transmitting certain concepts and ideas to society, and it is their hands to determine what the values ​​will be.

According to University of Palermo, “art has the characteristic of transforming people” And it is precisely for that reason that the followers or fans of the artists are affected by their decisions, since each message emitted by an artist has a great effect on the recipients, transforming, many times, their life and their way of seeing the future.

Pink asks Cristiano Ronaldo for help to support a good cause

As mentioned above, it is your responsibility as an artist to promote actions and give messages that can convey positive values.

Pink understood it very well and through Twitter contacted Cristiano Ronaldo.

“Hey @Cristiano I’m sponsoring a couple of kids this year for Christmas who want nothing more than one of your shirts. They don’t have much, but I am determined to make it happen. Would you like to send me a couple and change their lives? I know you do wonderful things all the time, but… ”, the singer comments through a tweet to her more than 31,614,460 followers.

In this regard, the footballer replied to the singer that he was happy to help:

“I’ll organize some signed shirts for those kids, no problem. Congratulations on making this happen, ”he said in a tweet.

Hi @Pink – am happy to help – I will organize some signed shirts for these kids no problem.

It must be remembered that the footballer is in the number one ranking of the highest paid footballers in the world, according to Forbes.

Until September of this year, he earned 125 million dollars a year, a figure without taxes and in second place is Lionel Messi with 110 million annually.

Of CR7’s total revenue, 70 million are from his salary and another 55 from endorsements and only three athletes earn more from marketing: Roger Federer, LeBron James and Tiger Woods.

As lucrative as that salary is, the five-time FIFA Ballon d’Or winner actually makes a lot more money from paid Instagram posts, he says Statista in 2019.

Hopper HQ’s study of Buzz Bingo found that Ronaldo earned $ 47.8 million from paid posts on Instagram over the past year and is the top earner on the platform.

Due to his incredible reach on Instagram, some companies are willing to shell out nearly 1 million for a share of the action, and the Portuguese gamer reportedly pocketed an average of $ 975,000 for each post paid to his account.

In the words of the University of Palermo, public figures, in this case the singer Pink and the athlete Cristiano Ronaldo, have the responsibility of setting an example for society to follow, since in a certain way they have a role as educators due to the scope. that they have in social networks bring values, ideas and concepts to users.

