Alpine has confirmed that it will have Oscar Piastri for the test with the new 18-inch tires, while Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon will ride with the 2018 car.

The end of season test and that will serve to validate the new 18 inch tires, which will be used for the first time in this season’s cars, will feature numerous drivers not common in Formula 1.

Alpine was the last team to confirm their plans and will have their reserve driver in 2022, the Australian Oscar piastri, current leader of Formula 2 in the absence of the final round in Abu Dhabi, the same location where the aforementioned test will take place.

“It’s almost like my first official day at my new job for next year.”

Piastri has notched five wins this season and enters the final round with a 51.5-point lead over his PREMA Racing teammate Robert Shwartzman.

«I am very excited to be in the young drivers test. It’s almost like my first official day at my new job for next year when I become a reserve driver for the team. “.

“Any day in an F1 car is quite special, but doing it with the current one and other drivers on the track in a somewhat competitive environment is great. Thanks to the team for this opportunity, I am certainly looking forward to it and I am working on a very complete test program for that day, ”said the Australian rider.

Laurent rossi, CEO of Alpine Cars, has stated that Oscar has had a fantastic Formula 2 season, again showing his class, and this appearance in the young drivers test is well deserved. This test will be part of Oscar’s continued development as he prepares to become the team’s reserve driver by 2022., with the aim of helping Fernando and Esteban and our development teams on and off the track ”.

“In parallel, as Oscar catches up with the current car, we will already be looking forward to 2022 with our current drivers, as will test the new 18-inch tires for next year. It is a good opportunity for us to learn to prepare ourselves for the challenges of next year on all fronts ”, he pointed out.

And is that so much Fernando Alonso What Esteban Ocon They will run on 18-inch tires, although they will do so with the 2018 Renault R18, since the official test only allows drivers who have contested a maximum of two Formula 1 Grand Prix to ride with this year’s single-seaters.