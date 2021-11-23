Physical sales of PS5 games dominate the market

A little over a year has passed since the launch of the Playstation 5, a console that debuted with a traditional model and a digital one, which did not have a disc player. Well despite this, users of this platform actually prefer to have their discs in physical format over digital.

GamesIndustry carried out an analysis regarding the purchasing preferences of the players of PS5 on Europe, thus revealing that physical games sell up to 51% more than digital ones.

Sam Naji, The analyst responsible for this research revealed that for every three physical games, two digital games are sold. Interestingly, digital sales represent 62% of the total for PlayStation.

This analyst explains that the price of the games could be a factor within these results, especially if we consider that, once these games are finished, users would be willing to either lend or resell them in order to recoup their investment a little. In the same way we have the theme of collecting.

Editor’s note: It is certainly an interesting piece of information, especially if we consider the arrival of the digital PS5 on the market, as well as the distribution and shipping problems that arose as a result of the pandemic. I guess the physical format won’t disappear anytime soon.

Via: GamesIndustry