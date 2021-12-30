Phones that will become incompatible with WhatsApp in 2022

Cell phones are constantly evolving, so it is now much more likely that our old devices will become obsolete in less time than before. It is well known that the older models of each manufacturer no longer usually receive updates of any kind, in addition to that certain applications already stop working completely. WhatsApp is one of these applications, and from 2022, there will be certain phones that will no longer be compatible with it.

WhatsApp recently updated its FAQ section on its official website to announce the minimum requirements that a cell phone must have to use the application the following year. What are these requirements? We share them below:

– Phones with Android 4.1 and later versions

– Phones with iOS 10 and later versions

– Phones with KaiOS 2.5.0 and later versions

Fortunately, these requirements do not vary much compared to this year, where you had to have at least one operating system Android 4.0.3 or iOS 10. In the same way, we recommend you take a look at your cell phone’s operating system just so that you are completely sure that you will be able to continue using WhatsApp in 2022.

Editor’s note: I think the biggest disadvantage of having an old phone is that they no longer receive software and sometimes even security updates. This not only excludes you from having the latest news on Android or iOS, but also leaves you unprotected against any cyber threat.

Via: WhatsApp