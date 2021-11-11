Because looking good will always be essential as part of our daily care, this Black Friday signing the best offers and discounts on products for personal care and facial hair is almost mandatory, so we take advantage of that on Amazon you can find the best Phillips beard trimmers at the best price with which you will not want to wait until tomorrow.

Modern designs with perfectly cut blades, ergonomic grip and wireless charging technology make them essential to use on a day-to-day basis, or even to be able to take them on a trip with us.

OneBlade beard trimmer and trimmer





With long-lasting blades, the Phillips OneBlade has become a safe bet for the essential practice of beard trimming in the morning, and that is, for those who want to put aside the ritual with shaving foam, this is a good solution. In addition, the trimmer works perfectly to outline the contours of the beard.

You find it reduced from 44.99 to 22.99 euros.

Philips QP2520 / 30 OneBlade – Beard trimmer, trim, contour and shave, rechargeable

MG7745 / 15 14-in-1 trimmer





Because we love functionality and simplicity in our everyday items, we believe that this 14-in-1 trimmer from Phillips will truly fascinate you, and it doesn’t just cut and shape, it also becomes a hair trimmer for the nose and ears. With its interchangeable combs you will be able to obtain different levels of cut and take advantage of its autonomy of three hours of battery, taking it wherever you want.

You find it reduced from 78.99 to 39.99 euros.

Philips MG7745 / 15 Trimmer 14 in 1 Beard trimmer and hair trimmer for men, optimal precision, Dualcut technology, 180 minute autonomy, battery, Black / Silver

Hairclipper series 5000 trimmer





If you are looking for a machine that meets the most basic of its functions, then the Hairclipper series 5000 is perfect for you, as it offers perfect hair and hair trimming thanks to its three interchangeable clips, the best? You can wash it directly under running water.

You find it reduced from 54.44 to 22.99 euros.

Philips Hairclipper series 5000 Washable hair clipper HC5630 / 15 Trim-n-Flow PRO technology 28 length settings (0.5-28mm) 90 min cordless use / 1 hr charge 100% washable

S5466 / 18 Series 5000 Electric Shaver





If you are one of those who seek to show off a completely flawless face, then you have to try the S5466 / 18 Series 5000, an electric razor with heads that adapt anatomically to the shapes of the face, delicately treating your skin thanks to a design that allows an easy and smooth gliding.

You find it reduced from 119.99 to 59.99 euros.

Philips S5466 / 18 Series 5000, Electric Shaver, Blue

MG3720 / 15 7-in-1 trimmer





If you are always traveling, that is not an impediment to show your best face at any occasion thanks to the MG3720 / 15 seven in one, a warrior machine made to accompany you anywhere Thanks to its compact size, one hour autonomy, interchangeable clips and travel bag, it is certainly a safe investment for daily care.

You find it reduced from 27.99 to 19.99 euros.

Philips MG3720 / 15 Trimmer 7 in 1 Beard trimmer and hair trimmer for men face and head, accessories for nose and ears, 60 minutes of autonomy, Black

Images | Phillips | Amazon

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed either by the brands or by the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.