Philips Smart TV OLED804 Series

In case you want to know in detail the benefits of this Smart TV, we will give you a quick review of its technical sheet. With a size, as indicated, of 55 inches – the ideal proportions for many users (and living rooms) -, the TV has a panel with OLED technology, which means that you will be able to enjoy intense colors, very well contrasted and deep blacks that will delight the most purists of the image.

Do not forget the 4K resolution (which is almost taken for granted in a television of this type, but it does not hurt to confirm), bet on Dolby VisionAs well as HDR 10 and HDR 10+, it is powered by a P5 Picture Engine and comes with ‘cinematic’ sound with Dolby Atmos.

Something very attractive and characteristic of Philips Smart TVs is their Ambilight technology, which helps to give a much more atmosphere, achieving a more immersive television experience. This TV does not forget about it, including three-sided lighting with smart LEDs, which create a glow of light and visually enlarge the screen.

Do you want to know another quality that will make you choose it? Well it turns out that it comes with Android TV, possibly the best entertainment platform for a television, because of how comfortable and easy it is to use, quickly and easily accessing a multitude of functions and applications (including Netflix, YouTube or Amazon Prime Video, among others).

Features of the Philips 55OLED804 / 12

55-inch screen with

4K UHD resolution

OLED technology

Ambilight 3 sides

HDR 10, HDR 10+, Dolby Vision

2.1 Down Firing Speakers (50W)

Android TV

Compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa

Connections: 2 x USB, 4 x HDMI

The link to this offer is part of our Amazon affiliate agreement and may earn us a small commission. Even so, the decision to publish it has been made freely, under the editorial criteria of El Output, without attending to suggestions or requests from the brands involved.