Xbox boss Phil Spencer has us used to seeing him comment on different critical issues within the video game industry. So this time, as the medium has picked up Forbes, Spencer has spoken on somewhat tricky topics that are currently on everyone’s lips: the NFTs and the metaverse. As many of you know, companies like Ubisoft or GSC Game World have supported the NFTs for their games, although this second developer has ended up dismissing them for STALKER 2.
Seeing that the NFTs have come to penetrate large companies such as Ubisoft or EA, Phil Spencer has commented on it, since many people are wondering if Xbox is interested in the NFT’s as a new source of income. So for everyone who is interested in knowing what Xbox’s plans are with the NFTs and even the metaverse topic, then we leave you with the opinion of Phil Spencer.
Phil Spencer talks about future Xbox acquisitions
Phil Spencer talks about NFTs and the metaverse
NFT:
What I would say about NFTs today is that I think there is a lot of speculation and experimentation, and that some of the creatives I see today feel more exploitative than those related to entertainment. I don’t think all NFT games are exploitative, but you have to be careful for something like this to appear in the Xbox ecosystem.
Metaverse:
We spent a lot of time as leaders meeting to talk about the learnings we’ve had and how the technical fundamentals can come together. But the most fundamental thing for me is why Microsoft? For example, why is this metaverse that a lot of people are focusing on? Why is it better for gamers? Why is it better for creators?
I think it is easy for many technology companies to describe why the metaverse might be better for their company. But we just learned that if we put the player at the center, to use my gaming vocabulary again, and try to build an ecosystem that works around their needs and the needs of the creators, the dynamics of the platform will take off.