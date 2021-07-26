During the last and excellent Xbox and Bethesda conference during E3 2021, Microsoft made it very clear to all of us, in case someone had not found out yet, that Xbox Game Pass is very big and very important for Redmond. In approximately 1h 30min of conference, we realized that most of the announced games will arrive on the same day as their Game Pass launch, among other games such as Yakuza Like a Dragon or the other games in the Bethesda catalog, which were already available in the service since its announcement in E3 2021.

In addition to all this avalanche of video games, this month of July, which is coming to an end, has brought us new games for Xbox Game Pass, in addition to 6 great titles for Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One. But this does not end here, since these days and throughout the next month, we will receive 5 great games that will arrive on Xbox Game Pass and that have been shared by Phil Spencer, the Xbox boss, via Twitter, showing everyone that he’s delighted.

The Touryst and 2 other games to leave Xbox Game Pass at the end of July

As you can see in the image, Microsoft Flight Simulator will arrive on consoles tomorrow, also being available on Xbox Game Pass. Two days later, the long-awaited cyberpunk-themed action role-playing video game developed by the Neon Giant studio, The Ascent, will arrive on the subscription service + consoles and PC.

Regarding the month of August, among other unannounced games, the Xbox Game Pass catalog will welcome the successful and well-known indie from Supergiant Games, Hades, which finally arrives on Xbox. Also, by the end of the month we will be able to enjoy Twelve Minutes and Psychonauts 2 once and for all. Without a doubt, we have many very good games in the coming days.