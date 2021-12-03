Pfizer opens a vaccination center against Covid-19 in 'GTA Online'

Pfizer opened a Covid-19 vaccination center in Grand Theft Auto Online; We tell you how to vaccinate your character and we recommend that you hurry, because there is already a line.

The Pfizer Vaccination Center at Gta online It is part of a campaign by the pharmaceutical company to encourage vaccination against Covid-19 among young people and among video game users in general.

The appearance of the Omicron variant reminds us that the Covid-19 pandemic is far from over. Vaccination has saved lives by minimizing disease, but anti-vaccine groups are a great threat to public health.

Brazil is one of the countries with the most problems in this areaIn addition to the high population density, anti-vaccine activism and the government are holding back vaccination in that country.

Thus, Pfizer turned to Ogilvy Brasil to develop a vaccination challenge, under the hashtag #InGameVaccine, in the mode Roleplay from Grand Theft Auto Online.

Let’s remember that in early 2021, Ned Luke, the actor who played Michael de Santa in GTA V, He was hospitalized for Covid-19 and survived.

“With a daily audience of over 6 million combined views across various platforms, we are committed to providing not only entertainment, but also knowledge and awareness to those who see our creators and streamers or they play on our platform “, says Paulo Benetti, representative of the Cidade Alta server.

How to vaccinate your character in the GTA Online Pfizer Center

The Pfizer Virtual Vaccination Center opened on the “Cidade Alta” server of Gta online, known by a large part of the community for being the largest and most visited in Latin America.

The Vaccination Center is available on the Roleplay Cidade Alta server. To go, you have to access a special mission, as it is not included in the game’s story mode or the classic multiplayer.

After queuing outside the Pfizer Vaccination Center, your character will receive the vaccine, you will see the blue patch on his arm and you will be able to share the photo of your avatar and yours on social networks, with the hashtag #InGameVaccine.