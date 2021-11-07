Peugeot will improve the autonomy of its electric cars e-208 and e-2008

Peugeot is determined to boost sales of its two electric cars. That is why it will carry out a slight but important improvement in the autonomy of the Peugeot e-208 and the Peugeot e-2008. Both models, despite not being able to boast precisely of a great autonomy, are among the most popular electric in Europe.

The electric cars of the Peugeot brand do not boast of having a great autonomy. Moreover, if we take into account some of the novelties that have recently reached the market, we will realize that both the Peugeot e-208 As the Peugeot e-2008 they have lagged one step behind on this most important issue. However, and despite this fact that it is not trivial, both models are among the best-selling electric in Europe.

Taking into account the great offensive of electric models that is coming to the Old Continent during the next few years, Peugeot is determined to boost sales of the e-208 and e-2008. To do this, it will carry out improvements that allow the autonomy to be slightly increased. A small increase with which to earn a few extra kilometers that seem very important in the eyes of the buyer.

The Peugeot e-208 is one of the most popular electric utility vehicles in Europe

The autonomy of the Peugeot e-208 and the Peugeot e-2008 will be increased



While waiting for both models to undergo a tune-up in 2023 as a facelift so that this generation can face the rest of the commercial life that lies ahead, Peugeot has decided to carry out some small technical improvements so that both models can homologate a greater autonomy. In the case of e-208 the improvement, based on the WLTP cycle, will be between 15 and 22 kilometers. For his part, e-2008, will win between 10 and 25 km

respectively.

The improvements that may increase the autonomy have nothing to do with the battery, which maintains its useful capacity in the 46.2 kWh (50 kWh gross capacity). Unfortunately, vehicles that have already rolled off the assembly line will not benefit from this increased range as it is not limited to software. So if the software will not be modified, how will Peugeot improve the range of these models? It will focus on mechanics.

Peugeot will make some adjustments to the transmission that will allow the 100 kW (136 hp) electric motor to be able to operate in a more optimal range. In addition, and depending on the level of finish, some very low rolling resistance tires. And if that was not enough, a new humidity sensor and a new version of the software that controls the air conditioning. The thermal management of the cabin will be more efficient.

Video test of the Peugeot e-2008, one of the most interesting electric SUVs on the European market

Sales of Peugeot electric cars in Spain



How are the sales of these two electric? Both the e-208 and the e-2008 are among the 10 best-selling electric cars in Spain. In the specific case of the e-208, in the period between the months of January and October 2021, it accumulates 735 registered units, which places it in sixth position in the ranking. Of its most direct rivals, it has only been surpassed by the Renault ZOE, a true best seller. In the turbulent year 2020 marked by the coronavirus pandemic, the e-208 was the third best-selling electricity in Spanish territory.

Regarding the e-2008, during the first ten months of 2021 it has reached 673 units. A result that has allowed it to be the eighth most popular electric. And in 2020, this small, 100% electric SUV was in thirteenth place with 630 registrations.