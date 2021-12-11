Pepsi's NFT debut, 1inch expands Metaverse P4 and Tom Brady gives away NFTs

Cointelegraph has had a ton of NFT-related news this week, from pop culture to sports to gaming. Here’s a summary of the stories you don’t want to miss.

Pepsi and VaynerNFT team up

Pepsi launched its Mic Drop genesis NFTs collection, comprised of 1,893 generative-style NFTs on the Ethereum blockchain. The number commemorates the year Pepsi was born. Consumers will only have to pay gas rates, and to ensure more manageable rates, Pepsi implemented a waiting list process from now until December 14.

In homage to the brand’s history, the NFT’s design is based on variations of a visual microphone and is inspired by iconic Pepsi flavors, including classic blue Pepsi, silver Diet Pepsi, red Pepsi Wild Cherry, and red Pepsi. Pepsi Zero Sugar black, among others.

The Pepsi Mic Drop NFT collection has been designed and created by VaynerNFT, a consultancy under the umbrella of the VaynerX holding company. Gary Vaynerchuk, CEO of VaynerNFT told Cointelegraph, “NFTs will change the culture of value creation forever; this is an exciting time for the brand to build loyalty and bring immense value to its community and its fans.”

In addition, Pepsi is implementing a carbon offset program for the launch of the Pepsi Mic Drop NFT to ensure a net carbon footprint of zero.

1inch Mystery Boxes and Parts of Four

A joint collection of magic and industry from 1inch and Parts of Four will debut as a Mystery Box on Binance’s NFT Marketplace on December 13. In total, 22,000 NFTs will be minted with 31 versions in 7 levels of sophistication, and will be offered at 25 BUSDs each.

Based on the Parts of Four catalog, the NFT digital jewelry collection employs an alchemy-based NFT approach. The collection will also be part of a game focused on acquiring and forging rare items in the upcoming Great P4 Metaverse.

The expansion of the P4 Metaverse will start with an ERC-20 community token, P4C, and then onto an NFT platform running on the Binance Smart Chain, or BSC. The Parts of Four ecosystem plans to promote interaction with the physical world through embedded technology, AR, and two-way exchanges via the P4 platform.

Tom Brady launches the Origins NFT collection for the holidays

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady released a set of 16,000 collectibles on his NFT autograph platform called “Live Forever: The Tom Brady Origins Collection.”

This collection that represents memories of the beginning of your football career includes a resume you created before your selection in the 2000 draft, a stopwatch, cleats, an NFL combine jersey and much more.

This is why we started @Autograph, to turn memories into collectibles that people can hold onto forever. The Origins Collection arrives today for pre season access pass holders and Thursday for everyone else… be ready LFG !! pic.twitter.com/TEGfSNjqIl – Tom Brady (@TomBrady) December 7, 2021

That’s why we created Autograph, to turn memories into collectibles that people can keep forever. The Origins Collection arrives today for pre-season access pass holders and Thursday for everyone else …

The catch, however, is that the NFTs will remain a mystery upon purchase until December 14, when token owners will be able to unlock them to reveal a collectible in 1 of 5 possible styles and rarity levels.

Initiative “Tezos x Pantone Color of the Year”

Pantone, the world’s color authority, has chosen the low-power Tezos blockchain to launch Color of the Year 2022 through a digital collection such as NFTs.

PANTONE 17-3938 Very Peri, is Pantone’s Color of the Year selection for 2022. This year is the first time that a color has been created specifically for Pantone’s color of the year designation. Paris-based multidisciplinary artist Polygon1993 will create artworks inspired by this periwinkle hue to develop a digital representation of color.

.@Tezos x @Pantone Pantone announces an exploration of the digital art world with #Tezos x Pantone Color of the Year initiative. The initiative illustrates how color trends in the digital world are being manifested in the physical world and vice versa. pic.twitter.com/hM5fdBOY8E – Tezos (@tezos) December 9, 2021

Pantone announces an exploration of the world of digital art with the initiative

“Tezos x Pantone Color of the Year”. The initiative illustrates how color trends in the digital world manifest themselves in the physical world and vice versa.

Tezos, with more than 50 million transactions in 2021, had an average carbon footprint of just 17 individuals.

Other news of interest

French gaming giant Ubisoft Entertainment SA is facing backlash from the gaming community following the launch of its new NFT platform Ubisoft Quartz. Ubisoft’s YouTube video featuring its NFTs was rejected by 96%.

Virtual land sales in the metaverse have been dominated by NFT sales since the beginning of December, reaching more than $ 300 million. Of that total, almost a quarter has been for digital terrain in the metaverse of The Sandbox, surpassing the rest of articles, art and collections.