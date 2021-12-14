Omicron variant: The emergence of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus has raised many questions about the efficacy of currently administered vaccines. Several initial studies suggest that the new variant can easily overcome the immunity provided by the vaccine and natural infection. What has aroused fear among people.

However, more research is needed in this area before reaching a conclusion.

Currently, getting vaccinated is the best option to stay safe and reduce the risk of infection by coronavirus and its variants. But we cannot rule out the possibility of reinfection. There is a lower risk of breakthrough infections and the risk is higher in people with a particular health condition.

Who is most at risk?

According to a recent study published in the Journal of Medical Economics, immunosuppressed people are more likely to be re-infected even after receiving both doses of the vaccine.

The study was conducted in nearly 1.3 million people who received both doses of the Pfizer mRNA vaccine. In the end, both doses of the vaccine were found to be highly effective in people. But a weakened immune system increases the risk of breakthrough infection three times.

About 0.18 percent of immunosuppressed patients became ill compared to 0.06 percent of non-immunosuppressed patients.

omicron variant: Who are immunosuppressed people?

Immunosuppressed people have a weak immune system that limits their ability to fight infection or disease. Depending on the condition and the severity, the person may be immunosuppressed permanently or temporarily.

People with compromised immunity include those with advanced HIV / AIDS, cancer, kidney disease, rheumatological or other inflammatory conditions, bone marrow tissue or organ transplant recipients. Of 978 cases of progressive reinfection, 124 required hospitalization. In that group, 74 patients were immunosuppressed.

While the study clearly suggests that immunosuppressed people are more likely to be re-infected after vaccination. It was also noted that they are less likely to be hospitalized or die due to infection. More research is needed in this area to monitor infection cases among the general population for new COVID-19 variants.

Would the third shot help?

The research made clear that immunosuppressed people need to take the third dose to stay safe from the virus, however it may not provide complete protection. Vaccines are effective against the virus and reduce the risk of severity, but neither vaccine provides complete protection.

In addition to getting vaccinated, it is crucial to follow COVID regulations such as maintaining hygiene, wearing a mask in public places, and avoiding social places. Following these guidelines is essential for those, especially those with compromised immunity.

omicron variant: CDC breakthrough infection study

It is not the first research to highlight that immunosuppressed people are at increased risk of breakthrough infection. A CDC-funded non-peer-reviewed study published on medRxiv previously focused on determining the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine in preventing virus-related hospitalizations in the US, also revealed the same thing.

The study researchers claimed that about half of hospitalized COVID patients who were re-infected after being vaccinated were either immunosuppressed or immunosuppressed.

The CDC recommends that people with a weakened immune system get vaccinated twice and take the booster shot, if available. It is the best way to protect yourself from the highly transmissible virus.

