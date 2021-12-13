Actor Chris Noth appears in a commercial shot in two days for Peloton. The announcement, which is already published on the brand’s social networks, was made in response to the death of the character that Noth represents in the series “Sex and the City” (Mr Big), whose remake debuted last week.

Spoiler alert! The character passes away after using a Peloton exercise bike, which brought serious image problems to the company: His actions were precipitated on Friday after the debut of the episode.

As a way of doing immediate damage control, the firm decided to take a creative path and launched an ad called “And just like that… he’s alive” in which Noth himself is shown to be in perfect health.

The spot was produced by Ryan Reynolds’ marketing company, Maximum Effort, in less than two days, as published Business Insider.

“We filmed a commercial with actor Chris Noth and Peloton instructor Jess King, voiced by Reynolds,” the brand released in a statement. “The goal is to reinforce the idea that the Peloton and cardiovascular exercise are good for health: we help millions of real people to lead happy and healthy lives,” he added.

Peloton, Sex and the City and the problems of the first episode

The whole problem for Peloton’s image began when Mr Big, Noth’s character in Sex and the City, suddenly passed away within 40 minutes of the first chapter of the new series.

The reason for death: a cardiovascular attack generated after a hard workout on a Peloton brand stationary bike.

It couldn’t be worse for the brand.

In minutes, Peloton shares, which were already bad since the reopening after the covid began and people returned to the gyms, fell from $ 46 to $ 38.

The commercial shows Noth on a couch in a Christmas-decorated apartment alongside Peloton instructor Jess King, who also appeared on “And Just Like That” playing a fictional Peloton instructor, who is the one who teaches the class. Mr. Big before the fatal outcome.

“You look great,” King tells Noth in the commercial. “I feel great. Should we take another ride? ”Noth replies as two Peloton bikes are seen. “Life is too short not to do it.”

Actor Ryan Reynolds’ voiceover says at the end: “And so the world is reminded that cycling regularly improves the heart, lungs and circulation, reducing the risk of heart disease.”