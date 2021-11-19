Pedro Almodóvar, the famous Spanish film director, referred to superhero cinema openly. In addition, he revealed which film of the genre he would like to direct.

Superhero cinema has set a great trend in recent years. For this reason, and due to the great economic investment behind the genre, the best actresses, actors and directors have been hired, in order to maintain the highest level in each installment. Thus, a renowned filmmaker, Pedro Almodovar, spoke about it.

For the creative it would not be nonsense to be part of this medium. In fact, contrary to many of his colleagues, he did not deny or reject it. He even dared to say a specific project that he would like to work on.

«I would like to do something with Batgirlbut I would have to do it my way«, The filmmaker acknowledged in the middle of a recent interview.

In turn, due to its wide and marked reputation for oversexualizing its films, the developer was questioned on this issue. In addition, the idea was to see what he responded in relation to the above and the superhero cinema … How to make both things fit together? This was his reply.

«There are many, many movies about superheroes. And sexuality does not exist for it. They are capped. They have an unknown sex, adventure is the main thing. In independent cinema there is more sexuality. The human being has so much! I have the feeling that, in Europe, in Spain, I have much greater creative freedom than if I worked in the United States«He added.

Now, if Spaniards ever have the clear opportunity to reach one of the superhero cinematographic universes, they already know a little about the tone that their creation would have, maintaining their style, recognized throughout the decades.

Unfortunately for the European, it will not be for now that he will be able to work with the character he mentioned. This because of Warner Bros. and DC they already have a movie planned for the heroine in question, which will star Leslie grace. This product will be released only in HBO Max.

Source: Variety