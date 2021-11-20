MotoGP has closed 2021, thinking about 2022. The last day of the IRTA test in Jerez has given rise to this ‘temporary jump’, although in the end it does not seem that the difference is substantial. Ducati ended up being the great winner of the Valencia GP with a triplet on the podium led by Italian Pecco Bagnaia. And he was # 63 in charge of leading the last test day of the year as well. In fact, Pecco Bagnaia has set the best time of the Jerez test with a record of 1: 36.872. After setting the benchmark time on the first day of MotoGP testing, Takaaki Nakagami finished in second place.

Pecco Bagnaia finished at the top of the timesheets, less than half a second from Jerez’s lap record. However, the most important thing was not this time, but the remarkable display of Ducati. Bagnaia started the day with a 2022 prototype with a new engine, premiere fairing and other novel details such as the air intake or exhaust. The level of Johann Zarco, Jack Miller and Jorge Martín has been one step behind # 63, although they have all done an intense job testing parts for 2022. The work of the ‘rookies’ of the Italian firm has not been bad either.

Álex Márquez and the rest of the Honda riders have completed an intense day of work in Jerez.

The work at Honda has not been less. The Japanese manufacturer has a brand new motorcycle for 2022. In fact, the signature of the golden wing has been the only one to release a 100% new MotoGP. That means work and more work. Engine, chassis, aerodynamics, air intake, exhaust and other details to be tested by Takaaki Nakagami, Álex Márquez and Pol Espargaró in the absence of Marc Márquez. With up to six different motorcycles in the Repsol Honda and LCR Honda garages, the brand’s work has contrasted with the efforts of Yamaha. In fact, the fingerboard firm has tested a new chassis and minor modifications.

Among the rest of manufacturers, Suzuki has worked almost fully on its 2022 engine, even if there have been tests of electronics, of a new chassis and different aerodynamic novelties. With a bike that has changed very little from Valencia, Aprilia has focused on minor aspects like the new tank cover, as well as a new exhaust outlet. Finally, KTM has tested a new aerodynamic package, different from the one used on the first day of testing. Dani Pedrosa is back in action, also with this aerodynamic kit. In addition, the Catalan rider has served as a guide for Remy Gardner and Raúl Fernández, the brand’s ‘rookies’.