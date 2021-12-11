All video game fans recently enjoyed The Game Awards 2021 awards ceremony, in which Black Desert developer Pearl Abyss has released a new music video called ROCKSTAR from the game DokeV and today takes a leading role.

Something that has caught our attention is that the Game Awards, affectionately known as the Oscars of the video game industry, received more than 83 million visits last year. This year, the event took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and was broadcast live through 40 streaming services around the world.

We should mention that the music video, inspired by K-pop, has been created especially to thank fans for their overwhelming support after the announcement of the game and the presentation of the first video of in the largest video game event in Europe, Gamescom, at the beginning of this year.

DokeV wowed a global audience of gamers with its vibrant and colorful open world, adorable character designs, and unique gameplay elements, which were showcased in the original presentation.

The music video stars the characters of DokeV as they perform the fun song ROCKSTAR by GALACTIKA with unique dance routines choreographed by Lia Kim of the famous 1 MILLION dance studio.

In the video, the main characters and their friends practice the choreography for ROCKSTAR before ending up on the main stage in front of a large audience. The incredibly detailed choreography of 1 MILLION was recorded at the Pearl Abyss motion capture studio and imported into the state-of-the-art BlackSpace engine to create the most realistic animations.

Lastly, many of the scenes revealed in the DokeV music video will be available for the actual game. DokeV is a creature-collecting open-world action-adventure game with a unique setting where the protagonists embark on an adventure to meet and befriend the Dokebi, legendary creatures from Korean folklore.

The game will feature action elements, addictive gameplay and offers a high degree of freedom thanks to its beautiful open world without limits. DokeV is in development for PC and console using Pearl Abyss’ next-generation BlackSpace engine.

“We have produced a special video to give back to the community for the overwhelming support we received after unveiling our first game trailer,” said Sangyoung Kim, Lead Producer of DokeV.

“Pearl Abyss is doing everything possible to make the world of DokeV a place that blurs the line between the virtual and the real world. We are working hard to deliver a game that meets the expectations of our fans.”