Peacemaker director James Gunn confirmed that you don’t need to watch The Suicide Squad to understand the HBO Max series. Read all the info Here!

We are just one week away from the premiere of the next series spin off from The Suicide Squad for HBO Max, Peacemaker, Y James gunn, its director, confirmed that it is not necessary to see the film to understand the series. Peacemaker is one of the first series of HBO Max to expand the connected universe of movies from DCEU and it will show us the history of the character of John Cena after the events of The Suicide Squad.

But nevertheless, Gunn confirmed that anyone can watch the series, whether they have seen it or not The Suicide Squad. The director confirmed it by means of a tweet in one of the many interactions carried out on the platform. One of his followers asked “Mr. Gunn, I need to see #TheSuicideSquad to see #Peacemaker? “, to which the director quoted the tweet and said “No. We tell you all the necessary details at the beginning of the series “.

From what is understood from this comment, it seems that everyone will be able to enjoy the series without having to see the movie of 2021. This is quite similar to what happened to The Suicide Squad, Those who had not seen the previous movie could easily enjoy the new one without any problem. However, this does not mean that the film of Gunn It will not be named in the series, since in the trailer we could see that the project was named Starfish.

We slowly see how the DC Universe it expands and continues to grow. And it seems that the intention of Warner Bros. when hiring James gunn to attract new fans is paying off. The Suicide Squad was striking enough that people who had not seen any movie of DC decided to give another great comic book company a try.

Peacemaker shows us the most hated character of The Suicide Squad, interpreted by John Cena, after the scene post-credits of the movie. The intention of the series is that the character finishes developing and manages to redeem himself from everything he did … Or at least that is the intention of Gunn. To see if this is true, we will have to wait until the January 13th date in which the first episode of the series is released in HBO Max.

