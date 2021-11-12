The folks at Humble Bundle have a new course pack on offer that may appeal to anyone looking to get started in the world of Roblox game creation, the metagame platform that is more and more popular and in which it has paid millions in profits to creators.
You can pay as little as 1 euro to get the most basic course to learn the most fundamental scripting skills in Roblox, or you can pay the current average to get the entire collection of courses valued at 174.52 euros.
With the purchase of any of these bundles You will also contribute to the non-profit organization Code.org, which seeks to promote the development of computational thinking among the youngest. All courses are in English.
If you pay 1 euro
You unlock the Intro to Roblox Game Making course, a comprehensive introduction where you will learn the basics of using Roblox Studio and you will create your own obstacle course, one of the main genres of the Roblox platform.
The course teaches you from how to configure Roblox Studio, to add, move and scale objects, create level control points, use the Lua basics, building platforms that move, to saving and publishing Roblox games.
If you pay 17.30 euros or more
You unlock the previous course along with three others. These are:
Create an Arena Combat Roblox Game – A course in which you will build an arena combat game for Roblox while master the platform’s built-in multiplayer features. Here you will learn from how to create a lobby and a teleportation system, to create an arena and implement a time-based game system, manage combat through a network and control various elements of the graphical user interface, with even tracking. of player deaths with a leaderboard.
Make a First-Person Shooter with Roblox: a course in which you will learn how to build a first person shooter for Roblox using the Lua scripting language and Roblox Studio. They’ll teach you from how to set up multiplayer lobbies, build levels with public Roblox assets, manage countdowns and kill counts, manage player shots in multiplayer, display leaderboards, and add health and ammo packs. .
Explore Roblox Scripting with Lua a complete course on the Zenva Academy platform in which you will learn the basics of scripting on Roblox through the Lua language and Roblox Studio software. The course will teach you from how to configure arrays for data storage, to repeating blocks of code with loops, creating custom functions for game mechanics, using Roblox’s built-in events, and implementing custom events for greater control.