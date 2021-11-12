The folks at Humble Bundle have a new course pack on offer that may appeal to anyone looking to get started in the world of Roblox game creation, the metagame platform that is more and more popular and in which it has paid millions in profits to creators.

You can pay as little as 1 euro to get the most basic course to learn the most fundamental scripting skills in Roblox, or you can pay the current average to get the entire collection of courses valued at 174.52 euros.





With the purchase of any of these bundles You will also contribute to the non-profit organization Code.org, which seeks to promote the development of computational thinking among the youngest. All courses are in English.

If you pay 1 euro





You unlock the Intro to Roblox Game Making course, a comprehensive introduction where you will learn the basics of using Roblox Studio and you will create your own obstacle course, one of the main genres of the Roblox platform.

The course teaches you from how to configure Roblox Studio, to add, move and scale objects, create level control points, use the Lua basics, building platforms that move, to saving and publishing Roblox games.

If you pay 17.30 euros or more

You unlock the previous course along with three others. These are: