Paula Echevarría He has escaped this December bridge with the whole family to Marbella. With fabulous weather and a crystal clear sea as the perfect backdrop, the actress has shown us her latest look.

A comfortable, youthful and trendy style with special prominence to the leather skirt and high boots above the knee as stars of the outfit.





The actress has opted for a outfit comfortable consisting of a short navy blue coat, priced at 340 euros, and a white knitted sweater priced at 130 euros, both from his signature Space Flamingo, Combined with an ideal black leather mini skirt with side golden buttons by Sandro.





A look which he has completed with black high boots with a rubber platform Stradivarius, whose price is 49.99 euros, and sunglasses Hawkers, signature of which she is an ambassador.