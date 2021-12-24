Edward Nashton / Enigma will be the great villain of The Batman and actor Paul Dano brings key elements to his character.

The movie The batman It will be one of the most spectacular movies of 2022 and the trailer has taught us the villain Enigma (The Riddler) who certainly looks imposing and will make things very difficult for the hero. The actor Paul Dano who plays him wanted to reveal some very interesting details about his character.

“I liked how strong and how great this movie is at the same time.” Said Paul Dano in a recent interview. So there are some forces like the Zodiac Killer, right? But it’s still The Batman, and it’s so much bigger for me, so it was important to let my imagination react to the script, rather than basing it strictly on a serial killer. “

The look of Enigma had to be shocking, according to Paul Dano.

«The costume was very intense. I think the potential DIY element you’re talking about scared me more than the more sophisticated or composite designs we could have played with. Working with the costume was very powerful for me. When you put something like that, there is a way to let it speak to you and say something to your body. There is a way to let it have a life of its own.

What will this villain be like in the movie?

For now we have few details of the film The batman, but Enigma from Paul Dano will start killing high society people from Gotham, and in each murder he will send messages to the Dark Knight. That is why the police will ask the great hero of Dc comics who must show that he is the best detective in the world. Although in his search for the truth, Bruce wayne (Robert Pattinson) will meet other villains like Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz), The Penguin (Colin Farrell) and Carmine falcone (John Turturro).

The batman It will premiere on March 4, 2022. Are you looking forward to seeing Paul Dano perform? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.