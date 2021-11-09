The Star Wars: Rogue Squadron movie is in deep trouble and may no longer have director Patty Jenkins (Wonder Woman).

Last year Disney announced that they had signed the director Patty jenkins to make the movie Star Wars: Rogue Squadron. She expressed her excitement at joining this film saga. Since then, we have had very little news about this project. In fact, they had to start shooting in 2022 to be able to release it at Christmas 2023. But for now that is not going to happen.

The director Patty jenkins is currently preparing for Paramount Pictures a movie of Cleopatra who will star Gal gadot, the actress with whom he has coincided in the two installments of Wonder woman. Therefore, it is almost impossible that he can take care of this story and Star Wars: Rogue Squadron. So there are two options, the first is that they delay the new space delivery to 2024 or 2025 and the other is that another filmmaker takes over.

Although there is another drawback and that is Patty jenkins has also signed to make the third installment of Wonder woman. Therefore, the situation may arise that you have to choose and in the end you cannot do Star Wars: Rogue Squadron Unless they let you delay it a lot longer than expected.

The director has already left a Marvel Studios movie.

Remember that Patty jenkins had signed to direct Thor: The Dark World (2013), but had to leave the project due to creative differences with Marvel studios. Which shows that she doesn’t mind going from a great franchise if things don’t go the way she likes it. But he really has a big scheduling problem. So hopefully they will soon confirm all the final dates and that it can reach everything.

If really Patty jenkins leaves Star Wars: Rogue Squadron, they may even decide to cancel it and bet on other different projects such as the film produced by Kevin Feige (head of Marvel Studios), the one who will direct Taika waititi or even one about the Old republic.

While we wait for them to clarify everything, we can see all the films of the saga in Disney Plus.