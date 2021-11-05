PATRIOT announced the launch of its first high-performance DDR5s. They will be available in the market in November 2021. The performance of the DDR5 Signature are approximately 75% faster than the high performance overclocked DDR 4.

The memory kit offers high speed frequencies up to 4800Mhz, with future versions up to 8400Mhz. The individual modules are available in capacities from 8GB to 64GB, a perfect choice for integrators and those who wish to expand the capacity of their equipment that supports DDR5.

“We have worked closely with motherboard manufacturers to ensure that our DDR5s have excellent stability and compatibility with the latest Intel Alder Lake processor and Z690 platforms,” ​​he said. Roger Shinmoto, VP of Patriot Memory.

Patriot Signature DDR5s are designed to deliver significant high performance. They are low consumption, 1.1 volts which reduces heat despite its high frequency of 4800 Mhz.

They also offer an energy improvement thanks to their integrated IC (PMCI) that provides better local voltage control and regulation and greater protection, simultaneous monitoring, intelligent voltage and power management that supports greater voltage adjustment and wider adjustment ranges. .

They have integrated thermal sensors that protect them against any thermal damage and improve the general information.

Quality and stability are critical characteristics when evaluating the optimal performance of a DRAM memory. Patriot’s Signture DDR5s are manufactured with an 8-layer black PCB for substantial signal integrity.

Additionally, the on-chip Error Correction Code (ECC) improves data processing accuracy and overall system stability. As a result, our DDR5s promise to be the best choice for integrators and those who want to increase the memory capacity of their equipment by offering a wide variety of capacities and configurations, allowing users to take full advantage of the new Alder Lake platforms and Z690.

Patriot Signature DDR5 memories have a limited lifetime warranty.

It will be available globally in November 2021.

Characteristics

· Lower power consumption (only requires a 1.1v input).

· Built-in high-quality power management IC to ensure stable and high-efficiency power transfer.

· Integrated temperature sensors monitor and protect from overheating.

· On-die ECC (error correction) that provide accurate data processing.

· Upcoming capacities up to 256GB per module.

