Pass this note to your boss: Employees prefer job flexibility over a good salary, study reveals preferences

After the COVID-19 pandemic, remote work became a common practice within companies. With the advancement of vaccination and more and more places opening, the Labor flexibility it is something that some companies have adopted.

At this time we are facing a change in the workplace, and employees prefer to have Labor flexibility before a good salary, a study carried out in five countries reveals this change in the thinking of professionals.

I’m packing my bags right now !: In this country it is illegal for your boss to send you a message outside of your working hours

According to the study carried out by Jabra, the Labor flexibility It has become a job benefit and a motivator to choose one job offer over another.

73% of those surveyed consider that in the future the physical office will be a benefit, much more than a regular place to work. However, almost the same percentage see the office as a place to socialize.

Motivation of labor flexibility

Photo: Unsplash

In spite of the Labor flexibility Of a hybrid system, problems with technology tools are the main reasons people want to return to the face-to-face office.

Poor communication and organization, as well as the fact that the company is not prepared for this form of work, also change the wishes of workers to choose a remote form of work.

Photo: Unsplash

52% of the people surveyed expressed that they preferred to work from home, however they fear that their professional career could be affected by choosing this form of work.

Despite all this, seven out of 10 employees value the Labor flexibilityBeing able to choose hours and days that they go to the office is something they prefer over salaries, so if companies want to stay competitive, the study makes the following recommendations:

The Last of Us 2 nods to labor exploitation that was in its creation

Recommendations for companies

Rather than ordering “back to the office”, consideration should be given to allowing people to work from anywhere, providing the necessary technology to employees. Since 75 percent of employees value the Labor flexibility Above salary, it would be smart to rethink employment benefits to remain competitive and attract the best talent. Managers should consider what the reasons and tasks are for wanting their employees in the office and, based on these, ensure that the workspace meets those needs. Companies that invest in technology to improve collaboration between their teams will benefit more than those that invest primarily in traditional physical resources. Managers must lead by example to demonstrate hybrid work best practices. They must demonstrate to their teams that, regardless of the chosen way of working, this situation will not turn into a disadvantage of any kind.

Huawei Matebook 13s: a spectacular screen to increase your productivity

And you, what do you prefer? Have work flexibility or rather go to live (and obviously work) in a physical office.