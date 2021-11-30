Spider-Man: No Way Home premieres in a couple of weeks and will end the movie trilogy that began with Homecoming, but It won’t be the end of Tom Holland as Spider-Man. This was confirmed by Amy Pascal, a producer at Sony Pictures Entertainment who does not rule out a Holland movie outside of the MCU.

In an interview for Fandango, Amy Pascal confirmed that Spider-Man: No Way Home won’t be the last production with Tom Holland like Peter Parker. “This is not the last movie we will make with Marvel, [no es] the latest spider-man movie”. Although there is a rumor that we would see the return of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in their roles of Spider-Man, Amy Pascal confirmed that They are planning the next Tom Holland movies.

We are gearing up to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel. We are thinking of this as three movies, and now we are going to go to the next three. This isn’t the last of our movies in the MCU”Confirmed Amy Pascal.

Amy Pascal also confirmed that Marvel and Sony will continue to work together as companions, but this is a special situation given that Spider-Man is a unique character. “The beautiful thing is that you have two large corporations that decided to work together for the sake of the story and the character.”, Says the producer.

The interviewer also took the opportunity to ask the producer if there is the possibility of seeing a Tom Holland Spider-Man movie that is not connected to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which was not ruled out. “We all want to keep making movies together. How about that as an answer?”.

A couple of weeks ago some interviews were published where Tom Holland talked about his future after Spider-Man: No Way Home. In an interview with TotalFilm, Tom Holland said he was considering a future outside of the film industry, with woodworking as one option and starting a family as another. Additionally, GQ magazine revealed that Tom Holland doesn’t want to be Peter Parker when he turns 30, admitting that he has thought about it’s time to a Spider-Man movie with Miles Morales.

It is very likely that this was part of the actor’s negotiations with Sony Pictures Entertainment, because in just a few weeks we have confirmation that Tom Holland will remain Spider-Man after No Way Home.