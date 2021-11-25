Part of Super Nintendo World caught fire

Last Tuesday, November 23, it was reported a fire within the facilities of Super nintendo world at Universal Studios Japan. Fortunately, this incident did not result in anyone being injured.

In accordance with NHK and Time Out Japan, an unexpected fire broke out at the Yoshi’s Adventure attraction, this resulted in a portion of the roof of the interior area burned. Thanks to the quick set-up by the employees, the incident was contained on time, and nothing serious happened. This is the description of this area:

“Go on a journey with Yoshi Hang on to Yoshi as you search for Captain Toad on a treasure hunt! Use the Captain’s Map to find 3 Mysterious Eggs! Enjoy a spectacular view of the Mushroom Kingdom from Mount Beanpole while having fun on this perfect ride for the whole family. “

The Yoshi’s Adventure area closed its doors yesterday, but access has been allowed once again today. Nevertheless, The main attraction in this area will be closed until further notice. Universal Studios Japan will release this information on its official Twitter account when the right time comes.

On related topics, new offers have arrived on the Switch eShop. Similarly, Xbox has published the document with which they planned to buy Nintendo.

Via: Kotaku