There are brands that do not stop and Parfois is good proof of this. The brand that began with its proposals for costume jewelery, accessories, … which has later expanded to fashion in general, creating real needs in our lives, is now also launched into the world beauty with his first perfume collection that this Christmas they promise to sneak under the tree.





The collection is made up of 4 sets of Eau de Toilette that will be launched on its website and in selected stores starting tomorrow December 2nd. Make a total of 10 different scents They offer a diversity of fragrances, from the most used daily to the most intense ones, perfect for the night, where we can find those that best suit our tastes and perfonality.





Specifically, Parfois offers us the collections Les Nuits, Les Nuits, Les Jours and Le Jardin which will arrive a little later, on December 22, with two scents.

Within The Numbers we find four of them: 01 Le Rose Clair, Le Number 02 Le Jaune, Le Number 03 Le Vert and Le Number 04 Le Violet where we find aromas that range from rose, to jasmine, through other floral aromas that are ideal for all those who love them. like the soft aromas and with this type of notes.





But we also have Les nuits much more intense so as not to go unnoticed at night; while Les Jours it is a scent of day to day, happy, dynamic and fresh.





It is clear that Parfois has bet big with this collection of perfumes that undoubtedly look great. Come on, we can’t wait to smell them.

Photos | Parfois