Merry Christmas! Three years later, ‘Atlanta’ returns and I don’t know why we are not already doing a marathon (answer: it is not on any platform in Spain, yet). The US channel FX has announced that the March 24th will premiere the first two episodes of season 3 of the Donald Glover and company comedy.

In addition, this Christmas day from Disney they have released the new teaser of the season in the middle of their coverage of the NBA games this Christmas day. The season will also premiere on Hulu, which increases the chances that, finally, we can see the series in conditions (Probably in Disney + since in Latin America it is in Star +).

Comprised of ten episodes, this season catches Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry), Earn (Donald Glover), Darius (LaKeith Stanfield) and Van (Zazie Beetz) in the middle of a european tour which is being a great success as the group tries to navigate its new places as outsiders.

Glover continues to lead the series with his brother Stephen and the sleek directorial style of Hiro murai (a regular contributor to the one we have seen recently in ‘Estación eleven’).