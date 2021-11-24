Pao Poulain and Sergio Castrejón share the little footprints of their twins

Through an emotional publication, Fichis and Pao Poulain remembered their little angels, and this is how Yuya reacted!

A couple of weeks ago, Paola Poulain had to be hospitalized in an emergency after presenting a severe kidney infection, an event that led to an emergency cesarean section at 27 weeks of pregnancy. Fichis revealed through a statement that both Paola and her babies were in intensive care, and days later, they announced that their twins unfortunately died.

“They say that destiny likes to play, to promise what it cannot give. Thank you my children, thank you for giving me the opportunity to be a mom for almost 7 months and for allowing me to carry you for a few beautiful and unforgettable minutes. They will always be our babies. DEP We will love them eternally, ”Paola wrote in the statement.

It may interest you: Paola Poulain: Yuya’s sister-in-law reveals that her babies died

Despite going through one of the most difficult moments of their lives, Fichis and Pao have remained united and strong. The content creators have received the support of their family, friends and fans, so they decided to share with their followers an emotional photograph of the little fingerprints of their twins.

“The fingerprints of our little angels @ paola.poulain ❤️”, wrote Sergio, to which Yuya responded with the following message: “My cute chicks”

It may interest you: TikTok: they reveal the dark truth behind the enmity between Yuya and his sister-in-law

Multiple Instagram users also supported the couple with emotional words: “They are so brave to live, tell and share their story, a hug to the heart”, “From heaven they protect them and send them a lot of strength to get ahead”, and ” Precious little angels. Now they are with God ”.

Subscribe to Tú Magazine: https://www.tususcripcion.com/product/n-tu/

Follow us on Instagram: @revistatumexico