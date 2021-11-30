For its part, Mercedes-Benz took a big step by announcing that by the end of the decade it will be fully electric in markets where possible. Their strategy is to move from a “hybrid first” to “electric only” strategy. It is expected that by 2023 in Mexico, 20% of sales will be of electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids. In addition, the new EQA was presented, the first model in the Mercedes-EQ family in whose development exclusively digital tools were used for aerodynamic refinement, as well as high levels of acoustic comfort and vibrations.

United in the same cause, Mercedes-Benz and Panerai offer the planet another opportunity, always keeping in mind sustainability as a factor for change and innovation.