After a week’s break on the occasion of the Thanksgiving in America, and the vortex of Black Friday, the Windows Insider team it’s back. This time with a new update in Paint for Windows 11 coming to the Dev channel. In this update they have focused on unify design and everything seems to indicate that we will see a resurgence of Paint in Windows 11.

New dialog boxes arrive in Paint for Windows 11

One of the criticisms, with justification, from the community was the unfinished design on the move to Windows 11. We had new elements, but we still had elements with a lot of tradition. Especially some dialog boxes like color choice or resize ones.

Updated dialog boxes for “Edit color”, “Change size and skew” and other dialog boxes. The goal is for them to match the style of the new Windows 11 design and fit in with the new look of the Paint application. In addition to what we have mentioned, other corrections also arrive:

Using the Shift + clicking shortcut on a color will now select that color as our secondary color.

Fixed an issue where text boxes would move unexpectedly when using IME.

Fixed an issue where some dialog boxes were not localized correctly in Hebrew, Dutch, Norwegian, and other languages.

Improved support for screen readers.

It seems that Paint has a second youth again. This is great news, but we wouldn’t mind seeing the arrival of Paint 3D utilities to Paint, such as background removal. Nor would we mind if Microsoft incorporated layers to have a slightly better job with Paint and avoid having to resort to third-party tools. But with having the dark theme at some point we would not complain either.